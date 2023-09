Weights from Fantasy Springs Raul Curiel 147 vs. Courtney Pennington 146

(NABF welterweight title) “Gucci” Manny Flores 120 vs. Jerson Ortiz 119.8

Grant Flores 151 vs. Jaleik Bogle 151

Daniel Luna 134 vs. Alexander Gutierrez 129.8

Jorge Chavez 123.8 vs. Marvin Solano 122.2

Leonardo Sanchez 129.8 vs. John Alimane 130 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort/Casino, Indio, CA

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Kalajdzic, Sultan, Foster victorious Ronnie Shields: I think Jermell Charlo wins Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.