Ronnie Shields, trainer of Jermall Charlo and former trainer of Jermell Charlo, offered insights and analysis of the September 30 PPV showdown between undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo during a virtual media roundtable on Wednesday.

“This is a big opportunity for Jermell and one that I know he’s not gonna take lightly,” said Shields. He’s gonna do everything in his power to come out victorious. That’s what he does. He wants to be the best, all the time.

“From his last two showings, Canelo has said he has injuries. Now he wants to prove that he hasn’t lost a step. He’s a competitor. He wants his people to stay behind him, so I think he actually comes into the fight in the best shape he’s been in in a long time.

“Charlo is one of the few fighters who holds his power throughout the whole fight. You don’t get too many of those, but Canelo is also able to do that. It really makes this a great fight.

“Charlo has to make sure he wins rounds convincingly. You won’t win close rounds against Canelo. You have to keep pushing. Canelo has great defense, so Charlo has to be in great shape and push from beginning to end.

“You don’t see a lot of fighters go to Canelo’s body, because it’s hard to get close enough to do it. He’ll have to come up with a scheme to get into that position.

“I think Jermell Charlo wins this fight by split-decision.”