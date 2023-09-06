Ronnie Shields, trainer of Jermall Charlo and former trainer of Jermell Charlo, offered insights and analysis of the September 30 PPV showdown between undisputed super middleweight world champion Canelo Álvarez and undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo during a virtual media roundtable on Wednesday.
“This is a big opportunity for Jermell and one that I know he’s not gonna take lightly,” said Shields. He’s gonna do everything in his power to come out victorious. That’s what he does. He wants to be the best, all the time.
“From his last two showings, Canelo has said he has injuries. Now he wants to prove that he hasn’t lost a step. He’s a competitor. He wants his people to stay behind him, so I think he actually comes into the fight in the best shape he’s been in in a long time.
“Charlo is one of the few fighters who holds his power throughout the whole fight. You don’t get too many of those, but Canelo is also able to do that. It really makes this a great fight.
“Charlo has to make sure he wins rounds convincingly. You won’t win close rounds against Canelo. You have to keep pushing. Canelo has great defense, so Charlo has to be in great shape and push from beginning to end.
“You don’t see a lot of fighters go to Canelo’s body, because it’s hard to get close enough to do it. He’ll have to come up with a scheme to get into that position.
“I think Jermell Charlo wins this fight by split-decision.”
Lots of respect for Ronnie Shields. Charlo is taller and longer and will bring good power. Callum Smith and Caleb Plant also had height advantages and power (Smith) but Canelo was the one coming forward breaking them down. Is Charlo more skilled than those two? I don’t know but I’m sure they wanted to hit Canelo’s body. I see I Canelo stalking til he gets the stoppage 10th or 11th. I wouldn’t mind seeing Charlo get crafty and spark an upset however unlikely that may be.
Canelo can get discourage a la Floy Mayweather and Bivol, if Charlo can frustrate Canelo, he may have a chance.
I do think Charlo will have his moments in the fight giving Canelo issues with timing and counter punching. However, Canelo’s granite chin and unrelenting stalk n’ hunt style of offense will push Charlo to work overtime. Charlo better laterally move and work off his jab giving himself space to time Canelo. Bivol laid the blueprint out in how to time and keep Canelo honest on the outside. I do not think Charlo can mimic Bivol’s style of fighting to keep Canelo at bay. Canelo UD.
Scooby Doo, IMO Floyd laid the blueprint on how to beat Canelo. Bivol boxed beautifully to win though.
There has been bad comments about this fight, but at least it’s going to be exciting
Money is a major motivator for both Charlo and Canelo looking forward to Crawford. Canelo will want to get this over as quickly as possible. Look for a Hagler attack and finish. If this plan works it will put an immense imprint in Crawford’s fight plans.
this Ronnie Shields is a genius. ““This is a big opportunity for Jermell and one that I know he’s not gonna take lightly,” said Shields. He’s gonna do everything in his power to come out victorious.”
Found it quite funny recently when Charlo said that he was going to bring TEXAS HEAT to this fight. If it is like what fellow Texan Errol Spence brought to that fight, I don;’t see him having much chance. Charlo has not fought in more than a year. I do think that Canello may not be as good as he once was, but still see him winning a decision. Also, is Canello ducking Benevidez?
Good comments but depends on which twin actually steps in the ring
I believe this fight will be a lot more competitive than many people think.
No chance whatsoever. Charlo was scared to death of Tim Tszyu he ducked him and now is getting a huge pay day in an unwinnable fight. The promo sells when they call it undisputed vs undisputed but in reality it’s an exhibition at best.
Saying you think your fighter wins a split decision, is conceding that he doesn’t think he can beat him convincingly.
The fact that Jermell accepted a fight originally proposed to Jermall shows someone owes another an old favor that is due (?). Otherwise, apart from the obvious ‘payday’ that comes with a Canelo fight. It is still not a good reason for a pugilist who campaigns at 154lbs. to accept an impromptu ‘fight’ at 168lbs.
Especially, with a Crawford fight being so much hotter than Canelo ( ! ) this hour.
1. Consider a UK, Canada, LA and NYC press tour.
2. The LIVE challenge from Crawford to Jermell during the shellacking of Charlo’s main sparring partner over the years.
3. Their closeness in weight and
(4.) their active Undisputed tenors. These are four major marketing reasons that outweighs a Canelo v. Charlo fight on paper and in-ring. Why is a Canelo [ date ] so important for PBC to fill [ at the expense ] of the lower-weight Charlo ? The heavier Charlo has portrayed an unstable psychology and character in recent years. Why is Canelo NOT fighting Andrade, Benavidez or Bivol on September 30 ?
