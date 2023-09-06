IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) looks to kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend with an emphatic defense of his title against two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) on ESPN Friday, September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Following a recent training session, this is what Lopez had to say:

“I’m always working on being a little smarter and on knowing how to do everything in the ring because sometimes we are going to need it. I am always working on improving all aspects.”

“I’m going for the knockout. It’s a personal challenge that I have. Joet Gonzalez has faced great fighters like Shakur Stevenson, Emanuel Navarrete and Isaac Dogboe, and he has never been knocked out. Knocking out a tough fighter like him is a huge goal for me.”

“I know this fight will be difficult. Joet Gonzalez is a fighter who comes forward throwing a lot of punches. But I like to come forward, too. So, we know it’s going to be a real clash.”

“Representing Mexicans on such an important night is a great motivation. And I can’t wait for the fight. We’re ready. We have a plan ready, and we are going to do our job. We are going to put on a great show on September 15.”