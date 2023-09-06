IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto “El Venado” Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) looks to kick off Mexican Independence Day weekend with an emphatic defense of his title against two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) on ESPN Friday, September 15 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Following a recent training session, this is what Lopez had to say:
“I’m always working on being a little smarter and on knowing how to do everything in the ring because sometimes we are going to need it. I am always working on improving all aspects.”
“I’m going for the knockout. It’s a personal challenge that I have. Joet Gonzalez has faced great fighters like Shakur Stevenson, Emanuel Navarrete and Isaac Dogboe, and he has never been knocked out. Knocking out a tough fighter like him is a huge goal for me.”
“I know this fight will be difficult. Joet Gonzalez is a fighter who comes forward throwing a lot of punches. But I like to come forward, too. So, we know it’s going to be a real clash.”
“Representing Mexicans on such an important night is a great motivation. And I can’t wait for the fight. We’re ready. We have a plan ready, and we are going to do our job. We are going to put on a great show on September 15.”
He’s excellent. He picked up the sport late in life and you can tell from the way he fights, but he has such a natural gift for it and it’s worked well for him. I think he has a really good chance at getting a late round stoppage against Gonzalez, but it should be a good fight regardless of the outcome.
Certainly is an exciting fighter to watch with a fan friendly style
Good scrap. Unorthodoxy wins this and Venado has lot’s of it. Leads with the uppercut and does so with the back hand and not the lead hand, hooks then jabs! Yet he makes it all work.
Venado is s good boxer it might a really good toe to toe fight
The featherweight division is getting crowded with very talented fighters and Luis Alberto Lopez is one of them. He should prevail against Joet Gonzalez and maybe stop him, if so, I would like to see him against Brandon Figueroa or Robeisy Ramirez