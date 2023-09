By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with rising jr. middleweight sensation Jesus Ramos Jr as he prepares to face the battle tested Erickson Lubin as the co-main event on Canelo-Charlo on Sat, Sept 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ramos talked about facing Lubin, learning new training techniques from Team Crawford, the excitement of fighting on a Canelo card and much more in this exclusive interview.

