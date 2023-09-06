Matchroom has confirmed that heavyweight Joe Cusumano (22-4, 20 KOs) returned an adverse analytical finding as part of an anti-doping protocol mandated by the New York State Athletic Commission following his eighth round TKO win over Adam Kownacki on June 24.

In a statement, Matchroom said, “We understand a process is underway with the New York State Athletic Commission and Matchroom now defers to the applicable regulatory authorities on the next steps. Whilst we are disappointed by the news, this reaffirms Matchroom’s ultimate desire to regularly test active fighters and ensure we continue to promote a clean and fair sport for all athletes. Will we not be making any further comment.”