Unbeaten WBA #14 lightweight Chann Thonson (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a third round referee’s stoppage win over Nikolai Buzolin (9-6-1, 5 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee. In round three, Thonson battered Buzolin until Buzolin’s corner threw in the towel. Time was 1:35.

Unbeaten super welterweight (13-0, 10 KOs) won a six round unanimous decision over Eric Bossler (6-5, 5 KOs). Scores were 60-54, 59-55, 60-54.