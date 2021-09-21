Probably won’t happen, but Oscar De La Hoya told TMZSports.com who he wants to fight next.
Oscar De La Hoya: “You know who I’m gonna call out for my next fight? Floyd Mayweather….I’ll offer Floyd Mayweather $100 million.”
Session expired
Please log in again. The login page will open in a new tab. After logging in you can close it and return to this page.
cocaine is a helluva drug!
Oh boy, here we go again with the circus antics!
Oscar is always so full of it. I thought he was fighting COVID? What in the world makes him think that anybody would be interested in seeing him fight Floyd, after Floyd headily beat him when they were younger? The poor man is obsessed with Floyd. He’s jealous and envious, and his self-worth is suffering mightily. He’s tormented not only by the loss to Floyd, but the loss by his boy Canelo to Floyd. He’s tormented because Floyd has made more money and is worth more. He’s tormented by the fact that Floyd can make more money fighting YouTubers in exhibitions than Oscar can make fighting anybody. He’s tormented because Floyd made more money fighting Conor McGregor than Oscar will ever make. He’s torn to bits because Floyd is in demand and he’s not.
I think he pulled out of his last fight because the interest in it was low. He needs Floyd the way Holyfield needs Tyson. So pathetic.
I would rather see Oscar fight than Floyd. Who would torture themselves n watch Mayweather fight again. He embarrassed boxing when he had a close fight with that utube guy. He struggled against that new to boxing guy. Don’t be fooled if Mayweather could have stopped him he would have. At least you know Oscar will come to fight. As far as Mayweather, when you are a great defensive fighter who can’t crack an egg, that equals a very boring fighter. For the record their first fight Oscar was the aggressor n deserved the decision.