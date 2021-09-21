Unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua has signed a new career-long promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Joshua turns 32 next month.

“This is the fourth and final promotional agreement we have signed together, and I am honoured that AJ has confirmed his future with Matchroom,” said Hearn. “Just like we did from the debut, myself and the great team at Matchroom will continue to work relentlessly for Anthony in the many chapters that remain.”

Joshua puts his IBF, WBA, WBO crowns on the line against former undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London this Saturday.