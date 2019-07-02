Undefeated WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (26-0) is looking for the biggest fights he can get. The 28-year-old Nogales, Sonora native has made six title defenses and is aiming his focus towards a unification bout against undefeated IBF world champion Josh Warrington 29-0.



“Warrington is a talented fighter and I think we would give the fans a special show,” stated Valdez. He’s also interested in Carl Frampton. “Frampton has a large following and he’s a no nonsense difficult fighter. The fight would be a fan favorite.”

Manager Frank Espinoza is happy with Valdez’s development as a fighter. He credits trainer Eddie Reynoso with Valdez’ improvement. “Eddie has really helped to tighten up Oscar’s defense. We’ve seen the changes. Oscar looked terrific in his last fight against Jason Sanchez,” he said. “Eddie has been a great addition to our team. We’re very happy with the results he’s created for us.”

Unifying the division and becoming an undisputed world champion is a dream for Valdez. “In order to be the best in the world, you have beat the best in your weight class,” he stated. “I’m willing to fight anyone in order to prove I’m the best. I want to start with Warrington to unify, I’m ready for the showdown.”

Espinoza agrees. “This would be an exciting fight. Oscar wants to unify the world titles. He’s a champion willing to fight the best. That’s what real champions do. They shoot for making history and that’s what he wants.”

Continued Valdez, “I’m at a point in my career where it’s time to make these moves. I’ve defended my title six times and now it’s time to take on the other champions. The time has come to make history.”