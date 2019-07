Carl “The Jackal” Frampton (26-2, 15 KOs) is on the hunt for another world title. Frampton, the former two-division world champion from Belfast, Northern Ireland, will make his first stateside appearance in more than two years in a 10-round featherweight bout against Emmanuel Dominguez (26-8-2, 18 KOs) on August 10 at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. Frampton-Dominguez and a TBA co-feature will stream live on ESPN+.