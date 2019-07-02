July 2, 2019
Tomoki Kameda ready to be champion again

By Hesiquio Balderas

Former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) says he’s eager and ready to beat WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) convincingly on July 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and he’s taking no shortcuts in his preparation. Talking exclusively to Fightnews.com®, Kameda says he takes pride representing his country of Japan and his adopted country of Mexico.

Kamedamedinapresser07
Photo: Naoki Fukuda

“I know there have been great battles between Japan and Mexico,” said Kameda. “I feel that my battle with Rey Vargas will be a classic one. We both will give a great fight, we both come to fight or at least that’s what I hope he does because I know I can and I will!

“I spent a lot of time in Mexico. They treated me very well in that beautiful country and in a way I feel like I’m Mexican, so this will be a battle between a Japanese and a Mexican or a Mexican vs. Mexican.”

“There’s not much to say anymore. I’m ready 100% doing my best training camp and ready to be a world champion at 122 pounds. There no doubt in my mind I will be victorious,” concluded Kameda.

