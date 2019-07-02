By Hesiquio Balderas

Former WBO bantamweight champion Tomoki Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) says he’s eager and ready to beat WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) convincingly on July 13 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, and he’s taking no shortcuts in his preparation. Talking exclusively to Fightnews.com®, Kameda says he takes pride representing his country of Japan and his adopted country of Mexico.

“I know there have been great battles between Japan and Mexico,” said Kameda. “I feel that my battle with Rey Vargas will be a classic one. We both will give a great fight, we both come to fight or at least that’s what I hope he does because I know I can and I will!

“I spent a lot of time in Mexico. They treated me very well in that beautiful country and in a way I feel like I’m Mexican, so this will be a battle between a Japanese and a Mexican or a Mexican vs. Mexican.”

“There’s not much to say anymore. I’m ready 100% doing my best training camp and ready to be a world champion at 122 pounds. There no doubt in my mind I will be victorious,” concluded Kameda.