Oscar Valdez Media Day

By Miguel Maravilla



WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez (23-0, 19 KOs) of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico worked out Thursday afternoon for media at the Legendz Boxing Gym in Norwalk, California as he prepares for his next title defense against former world champion Scott Quigg (34-1-2, 25 KOs) of England. Valdez takes on Quigg next Saturday March 10 at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live in ESPN.

Here is what Valdez and his trainer Manny Robles Jr. had to say.

Oscar Valdez: “Quigg is a tough fighter and in this fight there will be fireworks. There is something magical about fighting at the Stub Hub Center. He (Quigg) is a warrior. I have much respect for Quigg but come March 10th. I will prove that I am the best 126 pound fighter. I am expecting the best Scott Quigg to give the fans what they want.”

Manny Robles Jr: “He (Valdez) is looking great I am very pleased. We had a great camp in Guadalajara, Mexico it was just a great atmosphere. Quigg is a respectable opponent, a former world champion and I don’t take anything away from him. I expect him ready to bring his best.”

