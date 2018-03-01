2nd Gilberto Mendoza Festival March 4-11



From March 4th to 11th, the second annual Boxing Festival in honor of Dr. Gilberto Mendoza, the late President Emeritus of the World Boxing Association (WBA), will be held in Venezuela to help develop boxing in the categories “Infantil”, “Junior” and “Cadete.” The festival will honor the memory of the great boxing leader whose passed away two years ago.

At this event, 200 fights will be carried out, involving 400 novice boxers who dream of breaking through in the world of Boxing. In addition, it will cover all Venezuela, since It will be present in the states: Guárico, Nueva Esparta, Zulia, Apure, Táchira, Amazonas, Carabobo, Sucre, Monagas, Delta Amacuro, Trujillo, Mérida, Vargas, Miranda, Bolívar, Capital District, Anzoátegui, Lara, Yaracuy and Aragua. Thus, Boxing will be present in 20 of the 23 states in Venezuela.

The sports closing of the event will be on March 11th at the “Yesterday” in Turmero, Aragua, a place where great boxing cards were held and where Dr. Mendoza saw many boxers pass through, who later became world champions.

However, the official closing of the Second Gilberto Mendoza Boxing Festival will be held with a mass in memory of the late President Emeritus of the WBA, who in life gave body and soul to develop the sport he loved and, above all, to help the boxers, who are the true protagonists.