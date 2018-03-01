Rios-Hovhannisyan Media Day



Local hometown hero and former world title challenger Ronny Rios (29-2, 13 KOs) and explosive Armenian contender Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan (13-2, 10 KOs) hosted a media workout at TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana, CA ahead of their 10-round super bantamweight clash on the March 9 edition of Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN2 at the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif.

Ronny Rios: “Azat [Hovhannisyan] has a lot of heart. He comes forward a lot. We’ve seen a lot of strengths and weaknesses on tape. I can’t reveal too much, but we have a lot of different game plans. There’s no added pressure being the main event. I feel the determination to go in there and execute.”

Azat Hovhannisyan: “I’m switching things up a bit. I just started to train with Freddie Roach, and I’ve noticed a change. Ronny Rios is a great fighter, but I know what I need to do in the ring to win. I’m going to continue training hard and we’ll see what the future holds.”