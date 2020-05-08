47-year-old “Golden Boy” Oscar de la Hoya hasn’t fought since 2008. Will he come out of retirement to face MMA star Conor McGregor?

Oscar stated on a CBS Sports podcast that in a hypothetical fight he’d take out McGregor in two rounds. “Oh come on, brother. Two rounds. One thing about me is I went for the kill, always. Look, Conor McGregor, I love him in the Octagon, I respect him, I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story, it’s a whole different story.”

McGregor responded via Twitter, “I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya.”