May 8, 2020
Boxing News

Oscar de la Hoya vs. Conor McGregor?

47-year-old “Golden Boy” Oscar de la Hoya hasn’t fought since 2008. Will he come out of retirement to face MMA star Conor McGregor?

Oscar stated on a CBS Sports podcast that in a hypothetical fight he’d take out McGregor in two rounds. “Oh come on, brother. Two rounds. One thing about me is I went for the kill, always. Look, Conor McGregor, I love him in the Octagon, I respect him, I watch him all the time. But the boxing ring is a whole different story, it’s a whole different story.”

McGregor responded via Twitter, “I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya.”

Gallen wants to get in the ring with Tyson

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>