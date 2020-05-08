By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Australian football legend and heavyweight boxer Paul Gallen (9-0-1, 5 KOs) would happily get in the ring with Mike Tyson if the former world champion comes to Australia for charity exhibition bouts. But not for free.

“I’d be happy for a charity to be involved, but I’d be getting paid for it,” Gallen told Wild World of Sports. “You’ve got to remember, Mike Tyson is Mike Tyson – he hasn’t got an off switch, he hasn’t got an exhibition fight switch. If he gets in the ring with someone, we’ve all seen what he’s done to people in the past and that mentality’s not going to change.

“How could you not want to get in the ring with Mike Tyson, to be honest? …but as far as being a legitimate fight or a charity bout, it’s not something you’d do just for charity, jump in the ring with that bloke.”