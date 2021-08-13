‘Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz vs. ‘The Spider’ Silva.
David Haye vs. Joy Fournier
Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll
David Haye will enter the ring with a cane because he knees are shot and buckle when hit with a punch.
Oh wow, creative comment. What a hoot! LOL
I hope Oscar gets knocked out. Having said that, I imagine this fight looking a lot like his fight with Vargas with Oscar tiring him out in the 6-8 rounds and getting the TKO.
I know one thing. My money is not being spent on this event. The pocket change will keep filling the jar till better events materialize. Have a great weekend.
Riddick bowe vs larry Holmes should be added
Social Security Disability can be the sponsor of the event. 🙂
I’m assuming that’s JOE Fournier, the billionaire club owner? Him vs. Haye would be a farcical event to say least.
I want to see donald trump vs joe biden. Donald by devastating ko
Whike both are old, Biden stays in shape by frequent bike riding. Despite the substantial weight advantage, it’s hard to imagine Trump beating him, especially after watching him struggling with a cup and needing help walking down a slightly sloping ramp.
Of course both of them would be favored over Riddick Bowe.