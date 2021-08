Franco, Maloney make weight Joshua Franco 114.2 vs. Andrew Moloney 114.8

(WBA Super Flyweight World Title) Nico Ali Walsh 162.4 vs. Jordan Weeks 161

Arnold Barboza Jr. 139.8 vs. Antonio Moran 139

(WBO International Junior Welterweight Title)

Joshua Greer Jr. 117.6 vs. Jason Moloney 117.6

(WBC Silver Bantamweight Title)

Trey Lippe Morrison 229 vs. Don Haynesworth 288.6

Karlos Balderas 131.6 vs. Fidel Cervantes 131.6

Genesis Servania 132.8 vs. Andres Cortes 133

Albert Bell 132.8 vs. Julio Cortez 133.2

Abraham Nova 127.2 vs. Richard Pumicpic 127.4 Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+

