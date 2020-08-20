Hall of Fame multi-division world champion Oscar De La Hoya confirmed to ESPN that he’s making a comeback. The 47-year-old “Golden Boy” last fought twelve years ago against Manny Pacquiao, but plans to come back at super welterweight or middleweight against “any top guy.” Oscar also stressed that the bout will be a real fight and not an exhibition.
