Many years ago, the WBC instituted the “automatic point deduction rule to uncut boxer” where the referee deducts one point from the uninjured boxer when an unintentional/accidental foul results in the other boxer suffering a cut, a significant abrasion or substantial swelling. The rationale of that rule was to even out the playing field due to the potential complications the injured boxer could suffer for the rest of the bout.

While this rule has been respected in most countries of the world, several important jurisdictions have rejected the rule, including the BBBC and some U.S.A Commissions. The lack of uniform acceptance of the rule has resulted in confusion and, overall, the rule has not accomplished the intended results of promoting fairer and more just results.

For those reasons, the WBC Board of Governors voted in favor of abolishing the application of the unintentional injury point deduction rule in WBC bouts. This decision is to take effect immediately.