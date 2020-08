By Bradley Snyder/The Undercard

Vladimir Shishkin 170 vs. Oscar Riojas 169.8

Timur Kerefov 159.6 vs. Calvin Metcalf 158

Jeremiah Milton 226 vs. Dennis Vance Jr. 235.4

Marlon Harrington 157.4 vs. Ricardo Medina 160

Morris Young Jr 145.8 vs. Jader Alves de Oliveira 147.2

Danielle Perkins 195.2 vs. Monika Harrison 202

Venue: Historic Kronk Gym

Promoter: Salita Promotions

TV: UFC FightPass

Due to COVID-19 no tickets are available. Fights start at 7 pm on August 20th