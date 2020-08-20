All Star Boxing continues its 2020 Boxeo Telemundo series Friday night. The main event will feature former world title challenger Axel “El Mini” Aragon Vega (13-3-1, 8 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico vs former 2x world title challenger Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-11-2, 13 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. The 10 round light flyweight battle will have the World Boxing Association Fedecentro light flyweight title in play. This will be the second of four straight Friday shows in a studio setting at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida.

Aragon is fresh off of an unsuccessful but closely contested world title challenge. In fact he was ahead on one of the official judges’ scorecards prior to the bout being stopped in round 6 on a cut he received from an accidental headbutt. This will be his Telemundo debut and chance to show the viewers why at just 19 he challenged for a world title and at 20 he is ready for another opportunity. A win over the veteran Juarez could validate to many that he is a near future world champion and one to be taken seriously.

You challenged for a world title at just 19 years of age and impressed many. What did you learn from the fight?

I learned so much from that fight against a true world champion. I did well but I know that I can do much better. When your in the ring you have to leave it all in the ring because you never know what circumstances can happen during the course of a fight. I know that now for sure.

How has knowing that you will be fighting on Telemundo for the first time motivated you during preparation for this fight?

I feel really proud and honored for this opportunity to fight on Telemundo. I am also appreciative to my team Compton Boxing and my manager Jose Gonzalez. This is a huge opportunity and platform to showcase my talent.

You are just 20 years old now and already have challenged for a world title as a teenager. What was the extent of your amateur career?

I had a solid amateur career of 84 fights and won a national title. I fought the best in my division as an amateur.

What is your preferred style of fighting?

I am really a multi-dimensional fighter. I adapt during the fight according to my opponent. However, since you’re asking my preference, I like to be on the attack.

How do feel about moving up one weight division for this fight?

I feel much stronger but I could still make strawweight without any problem.

In your world title fight, you were at a decisive height advantage but now you’re fighting an opponent who is the same height. Does your strategy change?

It actually does change but I still must see how my opponent will come out to see which strategy that I will use.

What do you know about your opponent?

I know that he is a tough and experienced opponent. He has challenged for multiple world titles. I have had a very hard training camp in preparation for him so that I can bring this title back to Los Angeles and all of Baja California.

Do you feel your youth will be to key to victory over his experience in this fight?

Honestly I do believe that my youth will overcome his experience advantage and lead me to victory, God willing.

Do you feel the experience of you having fought in a world title fight will come into play in this fight?

The one thing immediately from the opening bell is I know that I want to win every round. No rounds off because I don’t know what can happen in the following round.

How do you see your styles in this fight playing out in the ring for the viewers watching?

It is a very interesting, very entertaining fight. You have the youth vs experience factor. In this occasion youth is going to prevail in an explosive fight.

“El Mini” Aragon vs “Baby” Juarez will air Friday at 12AM/EST live on Telemundo.