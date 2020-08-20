By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Once-beaten ex-amateur prospect WBA#3 Ryota Yamauchi (8-1, 6 KOs), 112, impressively acquired the vacant WBO Asia Pacific flyweight belt as he badly decked Satoru Todaka (10-4-4, 4 KOs), 111.75, with a vicious right uppercut in the third round and the latter surrendered on the stool after the third on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan. Yamauchi failed to win the WBA international flyweight belt, losing a hard-fought unanimous nod after each hitting the canvas in Shanghai, China in March of the previous year. Ryota, a fast and aggressive puncher, defeated then world-rated Alphoe Dagayloan by a majority decision in his first bout on the comeback trail last August. Yamauchi, 25, kept swapping punches with the veteran Todaka from the outset and exploded a well-timed uppercut in the fatal third.

Yamauchi, a fast willing mixer, said, “This belt is heavy.” But he will have to look forward to acquiring a heavier belt in the future.

Fast-rising lightweight southpaw Masanori Rikiishi (8-1, 4 KOs), 134.75, kept the pressure to the more experienced Yuichiro Kasuya (13-3-2, 4 KOs), 134.75, winning a unanimous decision (78-74 twice, 79-74) over semi-final eight.

Japan-based Brazilian JBC#6 super-light Cristiano Aoki (15-8-2, 11 KOs), 140, kept on battering Fumisuke Kimura (9-6-1, 6 KOs), 139.75, with effective body bombardments to cause the referee’s intervention at 2:49 of the fifth round in a scheduled eight.

Attendance: 430 (due to the JBC’s social distancing regulation at the Korakuen Hall).

Promoter: Kadoebi Jewel Promotions.

