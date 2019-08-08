By Jeff Zimmerman

Vergil Ortiz Jr. (13-0, 13 KOs) and Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (28-1, 17 KOs) hosted a media workout today at the Irving Police Athletic League in Irving, Texas ahead of their 12-round battle. Their battle will take place on Saturday at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Texas and will be streamed live on DAZN.



Vergil Ortiz Jr: “This is going to be an explosive and very entertaining fight. This is my people and I don’t want them wasting their money on an average fight. This isn’t going to be an average fight, this is going to be a fight where two Mexicans warriors are going to go at it until the very end and give it all we got. I have a lot of respect for Orozco; he only has one loss and he is definitely still in his prime with 31-years-old. He is a great fighter.”

Antonio Orozco: “We are looking for a fight to get people talking once again. This is the type of solid fights I like, and I don’t want to disappoint the fans. I want to win and I’m going to push myself to win. Vergil Ortiz has made a name for himself, he is a tremendous fighter, he has built a reputation and I’m here to prove that I still have it. This is going to be a great fight.”