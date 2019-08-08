Former middleweight world title challenger Khasan Baysangurov (17-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring Saturday in the Ukraine. The event will take place at the Caribbean Club in Kiev. Baysangurov will take on battle-tested Ilya Kharlamau (9-5, 6 KOs) of Belaraus. It will be the first fight for Baysangurov since his world title challenge this past February. He fought valiantly in defeat versus then WBA world champion Rob Brant in his U.S. debut.

The undercard will see his Musa Saitov management stablemates Ramil Gadzhyiev (8-1-1, 5 KOs), Shamil Galaev (11-0-1, 7 KOs), and Khuseyn Baysangurov (14-1, 12 KOs) in separate bouts.