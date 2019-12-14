Advertisements

December 13, 2019
Ortiz KOs Solomon to retain WBA gold title

WBA Gold welterweight champion Vergil Ortiz Jr.(15-0, 15 KOs) overpowered Brad “King” Solomon (28-2, 9 KOs) and stopped him in round five on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Ortiz dropped Solomon with a hard jab in round four. Ortiz battered Solomon to a knee in round five then put him on the deck again to end it. Time was 2:22.

Former WBA super featherweight champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (22-2, 18 KOs) officially made his debut at 135 pounds with a second round KO over 2008 Olympian Luis Porozo (14-2, 7 KOs). Time was 2:59. Porozo down three times, all from body shots.

Olympian super middleweight silver medalist Bektemir Melikuziev (4-0, 3 KOs) won a shutout ten round unanimous decision over Vaughn Alexander (15-4, 9 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA Continental Americas title. Scores were 100-90 3x. First full distance fight for Melikuziev.

Welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (15-0, 10 KOs) was victorious when Roberto Valenzuela (17-2, 16 KOs) couldn’t continue after five rounds. Valenzuela launched a massive assault that hurt Rocha in round two. But Rocha weathered the storm and punished Valenzuela the rest of the way.

NABF super lightweight champion Luis Feliciano (14-0, 8 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Herbert “Ace” Acevedo (16-2-1, 6 KOs). Feliciano dropped Acevedo in round three en route to 100-89, 99-90, 97-92 on the scorecards.

