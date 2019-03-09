March 9, 2019
Boxing News

Opponent named for Steve Forbes’ comeback fight

By Ricardo Ibarra

An opponent has been set for former IBF Jr. lightweight world champion Steve “2 Pound” Forbes’ return to the ring on April 6th. Forbes (35-14, 11 KOs), who will be fighting for the first time in over four years, will battle Tavorus Teague (6-24-4, 3 KOs) at the Clackamas Armory in Clackamas, Oregon, squaring off with the journeyman fighter over seven rounds in the Jr. middleweight division.

Teague, of Paramount, California, is a veteran of thirty-four professional fights. He turned pro in 2014 and has maintained a busy schedule since, fighting a total of eight times last year alone. Four of his last six fights have been against undefeated fighters, with his last fight being a four round unanimous decision loss to unbeaten Vardges Vardanyan this past February.

Forbes and Teague will clash in the main event of 2Pound Sports & Entertainment’s ‘Fight Night 3: Redemption’ card.

Tickets to the event are available now at www.tickettomato.com. For more information visit www.2poundsports.com or the 2Pound Sports & Entertainment Facebook page.

