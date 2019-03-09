By Ricardo Ibarra

An opponent has been set for former IBF Jr. lightweight world champion Steve “2 Pound” Forbes’ return to the ring on April 6th. Forbes (35-14, 11 KOs), who will be fighting for the first time in over four years, will battle Tavorus Teague (6-24-4, 3 KOs) at the Clackamas Armory in Clackamas, Oregon, squaring off with the journeyman fighter over seven rounds in the Jr. middleweight division.

Teague, of Paramount, California, is a veteran of thirty-four professional fights. He turned pro in 2014 and has maintained a busy schedule since, fighting a total of eight times last year alone. Four of his last six fights have been against undefeated fighters, with his last fight being a four round unanimous decision loss to unbeaten Vardges Vardanyan this past February.

Forbes and Teague will clash in the main event of 2Pound Sports & Entertainment’s ‘Fight Night 3: Redemption’ card.

