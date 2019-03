The rematch between two-time world title challenger and WBC #13 light flyweight Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-9-2, 13 KOs) and WBC #7 ranked Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade (14-8-6, 4 KOs) ended with an accidental head clash in round seven that left Andrade unable to continue. The bout went to the scorecards where Juarez took a 77-76, 77-75, 78-74 technical decision to claim the WBC Latino title. The bout took place at the Deportivo del Metro in Mexico City.