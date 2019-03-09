Washington State native Patrick Ferguson (14-1-1, 11KOs) lost his first professional fight in a rematch to local Abraham Tabul (15-1-1, 12KOs). The two had a disputed a draw nearly a year ago. The two picked up where they left off going a strong 12 rounds. The locals were entertained by two-way action. In the end, Tabul won by hard-earned unanimous decision. The official scorecards were Erasmus I Woo 117-114, Shadrack Aquaye 118-112, and Roger Barnor 116-112.

Former world champion Joshua Clottey (40-5, 22KOs) of Ghana returned to the ring with a 6 round TKO over Mfaume Mfaume (14-6-2, 6KOs) of Tanzania. The bout was a 10 round middleweight featured attraction. Both fighters weighed 157. It was Clotteys first fight in more than three years. He is said to be interested in making a run at a super welterweight world title.