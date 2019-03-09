Here are Saturday’s boxing odds courtesy of The Greek Sportsbook.

Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas

Shawn Porter -340

Yordenis Ugas +270

Over 9½ rounds -480

Under 9½ rounds +375

Francisco Santana vs Abel Ramos

Francisco Santana -175

Abel Ramos +150

Over 7½ rounds -400

Under 7½ rounds +300

Efe Ajagba vs Amir Mansour

Efe Ajagba -2500

Amir Mansour +1200

Over 4½ rounds +150

Under 4½ rounds -175

Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr

Dmitry Bivol -2500

Joe Smith Jr +1200

Over 9½ rounds +140

Under 9½ rounds -165

Maurice Hooker vs Mikkel LesPierre

Maurice Hooker -1700

Mikkel LesPierre +900

Over 9½ rounds -150

Under 9½ rounds +120

Callum Johnson vs Sean Monaghan

Callum Johnson -1300

Sean Monaghan +700

Over 7½ rounds -150

Under 7½ rounds +120

Sergey Kuzmin vs Joey Dawejko

Sergey Kuzmin -3500

Joey Dawejko +1400

Over 7½ rounds -225

Under 7½ rounds +185

Eimantas Stanionis vs Samuel Figueroa

Eimantas Stanionis -1300

Samuel Figueroa +700

Over 7½ rounds -175

Under 7½ rounds +150