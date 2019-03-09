Here are Saturday’s boxing odds courtesy of The Greek Sportsbook.
Shawn Porter vs Yordenis Ugas
Shawn Porter -340
Yordenis Ugas +270
Over 9½ rounds -480
Under 9½ rounds +375
Francisco Santana vs Abel Ramos
Francisco Santana -175
Abel Ramos +150
Over 7½ rounds -400
Under 7½ rounds +300
Efe Ajagba vs Amir Mansour
Efe Ajagba -2500
Amir Mansour +1200
Over 4½ rounds +150
Under 4½ rounds -175
Dmitry Bivol vs Joe Smith Jr
Dmitry Bivol -2500
Joe Smith Jr +1200
Over 9½ rounds +140
Under 9½ rounds -165
Maurice Hooker vs Mikkel LesPierre
Maurice Hooker -1700
Mikkel LesPierre +900
Over 9½ rounds -150
Under 9½ rounds +120
Callum Johnson vs Sean Monaghan
Callum Johnson -1300
Sean Monaghan +700
Over 7½ rounds -150
Under 7½ rounds +120
Sergey Kuzmin vs Joey Dawejko
Sergey Kuzmin -3500
Joey Dawejko +1400
Over 7½ rounds -225
Under 7½ rounds +185
Eimantas Stanionis vs Samuel Figueroa
Eimantas Stanionis -1300
Samuel Figueroa +700
Over 7½ rounds -175
Under 7½ rounds +150