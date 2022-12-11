Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

After a three year hiatus due to the COVID Pandemic, the oldest governing body in boxing, the WBA is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary (July 2021) one year later, with their Centennial convention in Orlando, Florida at the Caribe Royale Hotel. The opening directorate meeting took place in the Sierra Ball Room at 9 a.m. In attendance were WBA board of directors, judges, referees, managers, promoters, champions and other distinguished guests.

After a moment of silence for those who have passed in the last year, all delegates introduced themselves.

WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza welcomed the delegates to Orlando, which is a city that has been pivotal in his family for nearly 50 years as a vacation spot. Mendoza broke down the agenda and focal points for this convention, many of which were dear to the former president, Gilberto Mendoza, his late father. Fighter welfare, female boxers, mental health, their title reduction plan to have one WBA champion per division and the overall recovery of the sport after the pandemic. “This is a moment of challenge, of development,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza introduced former boxer Lansana Bea Diallo, from Belgium/Guinea who is working to strengthen boxing to a higher level in all of Africa, but especially Guinea. Mendoza took a vote from the board and Diallo was named temporary WBA liaison in Africa, working alongside hall-of-famer Stanley Christodoulou, who has represented the continent for the WBA for some 50+ years.

A video was shown, which focused on the WBA Challenge as well as their work with amateur fighters.

Mendoza discussed in brief a meeting with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman about 2 weeks ago, to continue cooperation within the sport.

The next video focused on WBA regional titles including Pan African, Oceana, WBA Europe, Fedalatin and those fighters who have fought for those titles then went on to contest world titles.

The WBA has made commitments with the IBA to join forces in conducting larger shows. The WBA is working to strengthen bonds with television networks in South America and throughout the world. Work is continuing to grow the WBA Amateur program, creating and developing rules and regulations from top to bottom.

WBA Treasurer Julio Quintero discussed the Association’s assets. He listed areas in which what they can improve: Future champions, WBA tournaments, league, series, academy. The WBA has signed a sponsorship agreement with Collegiate Sports Marketing Group (Michael Schreck CEO, Ray Katz COO and Ray Connelly CRO).

WBA legal counsel Robert Mack delivered his brief report. There were three suits involving the WBA, the first involving Don King Productions & Trevor Bryan, who sued the WBA in 2021 regarding issues involving the heavyweight division and Mahmoud Charr. The case was eventually dismissed. The second lawsuit involved Fres Oquendo in Chicago against the WBA. A motion to dismiss has been filed and is still pending. The third and final suit involves Mahmoud Charr against Don King, involving Trevor Bryan, purse bids and more. Motions to dismiss will be made soon.

The WBA is looking to modify purse bid processes. The WBA is also looking to begin their relocation process to the United States and any legalities there involved.

WBA ring official Luis Pabon is looking at modifying some scoring rules. In title fights held outside the United States, WBA rules are followed. In the USA, the ABC rules are followed as well as in unification fights. In the event of an accidental foul which is severe enough to stop the fight, there will be a NO DECISION if it is stopped before the completion of four rounds. Pabon feels it is better to have a No Decision on a fighter’s record than a technical draw. After four rounds, the scorecards are used to that point. A proposal to eliminate the three-knockdown rule is being made.

During the lunch break, Mendoza shared with Fightnews.com® some of his opinions on the state of the game as well as the WBA itself.

“I don’t like the term ‘Sanctioning Body.’ There is more to us than that. We are looking to make changes which will be better for the boxers. I can’t believe the love in this room on this centennial occasion. To have our female champion from Korea here (Hyun Mi Choi) touches my heart. Jackie Nava came from Mexico and so many others are arriving too!”

