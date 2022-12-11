By Ron Jackson

After an explosive start where he dropped Chris Thompson three times in the first round, Keaton Gomes went on to win the South African and African Boxing Union heavyweight titles when he stopped the defending champion in the sixth round at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park on Sunday afternoon. The time was 2 minutes 59 seconds.

Early in the opening round Gomes (98.15kg) scored with a big right hand to the jaw that sent the southpaw Thompson (102.15kg) down on his knees. However, he got up right away but soon afterwards was down on two occasions and managed to survive to the bell.

In what became a mauling affair, Thompson, who was deducted two points by referee Eric Khoza, never fully recovered and only managed to survive by holding and pushing through rounds two to five, before a chopping blow to the head sent him down on his knees in the center of the ring where the referee waved the fight off.

The 23-year-old Gomes improved his record to 9-2, 7 KOs, and the 27-year-old Thompson’s record dropped to 12-3-1, 7 KOs.

UNDERCARD

Strawweight- Beaven Sibanda W pts 6 Sabelo Nkosi.

Super middleweight – Thando Mali and Trust Duma – Draw 4.

Light heavyweight – Jason Medi W 6 Keagan Mills.

Super middleweight – Rowan Campbell W rsf 2 Thembani Mhlanga.

Junior middleweight- Jackson Kaptein W tko 2 Phikelani Khumalo.

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions.