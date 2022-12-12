Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Amaury Piedras’ BoxLab Promotions put on a 14-bout mega-card Sunday evening: The WBA KO Drugs Night of Champions in conjunction with the WBA Centennial Convention at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, FL. The three main bouts aired on CBS Sports Network.

In the main event of the WBA KO Drugs show at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Cuba’s Orestes Valezaquez and Argentina’s Guillermo Crocco vied for the vacant WBA International middleweight title. In quite the uneventful turn, Crocco appeared to have injured thrown out his right shoulder during the first round of action. It wasn’t apparent until he returned to his corner after the bell ending the round, wincing in pain. The ringside physician examined Crocco and it was determined he couldn’t continue. Winner and new WBA International champion- Orestes Velazquez, now 6-0, 6 KOs. Crocco falls to 20-3-1, 6 KOs.

In a battle of undefeated middleweights for the WBA Continental Americas title, Mexican-Italian Leonardo Distefano Ruiz took on Argentina’s Francisco Veron. Ruiz sported a very apropos tattoo of a bull on his chest, as that is what he resembled in stature, as compared to the slender, lanky Veron. It was Veron however, that came forward like Taurus, smashing pot shots to the face of Ruiz, bloodying his in the process. Round after round, Veron used his jab like a rapier, further ripping Ruiz’ features, at least inside his face, to shreds. His nose pouring blood like a faucet and seemingly not having a clue as to how to move his head, Ruiz was a sitting target for Veron. Finally referee Frank Gentile had seen enough, stopping matters with Ruiz on his feet, not answering back, at :37 of the fifth. The new champ is now 11-0, 10 KOs, which Ruiz loses his first at 10-1, 7 KOs.

Opening the televised portion of the WBA KO Drugs Night of Champions card at the WBA Centennial convention in Orlando were super middleweights Yamaguchi Falcao and Ernest Amuzu contesting the NABA title. Falcao worked the body right from the get go with Amuzu looking to counter. A grazing right-left in round two forced Amuzu to the canvas for an official knockdown. Falcao raked Amuzu along the ropes with power shots to head and body in round three. Amuzu’s corner tried to convince their charge that Falcao was tired, but Falcao displayed otherwise with his juggernaut approach, bulldozing Amuzu from pillar to post, ripping body and head shots at will. Amuzu tried in vain to counter, but Falcao was unfazed by anything that came his way. Another knockdown early in round seven spelled the end for Amuzu who beat the count, but his disinterest prompted the ref to call a halt at 0:49 of the round. Yamaguchi is now 24-1-1, 10 KOs while Amuzu falls to 26-8, 22 KOs.

In a swing bout, local boy Jeovanny Estela took on veteran Colombian Luis Eduardo Florez in a welterweight six rounder. The fresh-faced Estela was a stark contrast to the battle-scarred Florez- literally. Florez looked every bit the participant of 49 fights, his face hardened and marked up from the wars. Estela for his part picked his shots with great success, frustrating Florez who would stomp his feet, motioning Estela to stand and fight. A would-be knockdown at the end of round two was waved off by the ref as the bell had sounded simultaneously. Round five saw both men trading big shots when Florez went down in a delayed reaction. At the end of the round, Florez hit Estela after the bell and was deducted a point for the infraction, putting him in a 10-7 hole for that round alone. With less than a minute to go in the sixth and final round, a savage left hook to the body dropped Florez again and again, he rose defiantly, finishing toe-to-toe with Estela. The judges tabbed it 60-52 across the board for Estela, now 10-0, 3 KOs. Florez evens out at 25-25, 21 KOs.

Cory Spinks, Eddie Mustapha Muhammad, David Morrell, Alberto Puello, Erick Rosa, Juan Diaz, Celestino Caballero, Jesse Vargas, Nonito Donaire, Marlen Esparza, Jackie Nava, Franchon Crews, Ryota Murata, Kina Malpartida, Bernard Hopkins, Jelena Mrdjenovich were all called to the ring to celebrate the WBA centennial. WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza took to the lectern to welcome the champions, guests, thank the Caribe Royale Hotel and promoter Amaury Piedras for supporting this convention.

Opening up the show were lightweights Alex Rios Vega (St. Cloud, FL) and Christopher Nelson (Kentucky). Vegas was the aggressor throughout as Nelson looked to evade all night with his hands by his side, countering ever-so infrequently. The judges saw it 40-36 and 39-37 twice for Vega, now 5-0, 1 KO, while Nelson flounders at 4-22, 1 KO.

Heavyweights Phillip Jean Seide (Orlando) and Hehrich Ruiz Cordoba (Cuba/Las Vegas) tangled in a scheduled six in bout #2. Things were interesting as bigger Seide looked to employ his jab early. With about a minute to go, Cordoba let go with several bombs, catching Seide with more than not, finally dropping him and forcing referee Luis Pabon to wave it off at 2:29 of round 1. Seide’s head had snapped sickeningly over the top rope just prior to the knockdown. Cordoba now 2-0, 1 KO, while Seide is 0-3.

Welterweight Damian Lescaille lived up to his ring moniker of “The Punisher” as he was just that against the unwilling Rondale Hubbert. Three knockdowns prompted a referee’s stoppage at 2:39 of the first frame. Lescaille now 2-0, 1 KO, while Hubbert slides to 14-25-3, 8 KOs.

Bout #4 saw Joseph George (Houston) and Raiko Santana (Chihuahua, MX/Cuba) go at it for the WBA FedeCentro Super Middle title. Things went awry in the first round for George who came in undefeated at 12-0. Raiko didn’t follow the script and stunned George several times along the ropes with a flurry of heavy blows. George opted to stay off the ropes in round two, much to his benefit. Rounds 3 – 5 saw Raiko pressure George back to the ropes again, with a vicious flurry seemingly putting George through the ropes. The referee however, waved the count and waited for George to regain his footing, the bell ringing to end the round as he did so. The remainder of the fight was more of the same- Raiko having success pressing and George countering infrequently off the ropes. The judges saw it 97-93, 98-91 and 96-93 all for Raiko. With the win, Raiko seizes the WBA FedeCentro belt and moves to 9-3, 5 KOs, while George loses his first at 12-1, 7 KOs.

Welterweights Ibrahima Diallo (Belgium/Guinea) and Carlos Cruz (Nicaragua/Florida) squared off in a scheduled six. Speedster southpaw Diallo was too polished for the crude brawler Cruz, but he lacked pop in his punches to deter his foe. Diallo mugged to the crowd, led with uppercuts and threw punches off the wrong foot- getting away with all of it because of his speed. A low blow from Cruz in the third had Diallo deciding to retaliate by setting down on his punches for the remainder of the round, hurting Cruz and prompting the ref to instruct to Cruz, “Show me something.” The bell saved Cruz from further punishment in that round. It was more of the same for the duration of the bout- Diallo doing as he pleased, but not able to seriously hurt Cruz again. All three judges saw it 60-54 for Diallo, now 6-0. Cruz falls to 2-9, 1 KO.