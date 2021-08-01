In a slugfest, USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. defeated Cuban Dainier Pero by a 4-1 split decision on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. It was all even on four cards going into the final round. Torrez had an exhausted Pero holding on at the end to win it. He will be assured of a medal by moving on to the semifinal against Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

Super heavyweights Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan and Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke were both victorious and will meet in the other semi-final.