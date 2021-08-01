August 1, 2021
Boxing News

Olympics: Torrez defeats Pero, another USA medal

In a slugfest, USA super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. defeated Cuban Dainier Pero by a 4-1 split decision on Sunday in the Kokugikan Arena at the Tokyo Olympics. It was all even on four cards going into the final round. Torrez had an exhausted Pero holding on at the end to win it. He will be assured of a medal by moving on to the semifinal against Kamshybek Kunkabayev.

Super heavyweights Uzbek Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan and Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke were both victorious and will meet in the other semi-final.

Olympic boxing medal update
Rice: When I got the call, I was ready

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>