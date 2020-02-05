All Star Boxing just announced that 2x Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO) of Cuba will make his Miami debut on the February 21 Boxeo Telemundo telecast from Miccosukee Resort and Gaming.

Ramirez had a setback in his pro debut but has bounced back since and is looking forward to showcasing his talent in front of a strong Cuban American fan base in Miami. He is scheduled for 6 rounds against Rafael Morales (3-0, 1 KO) of Laredo Texas.

Also Rio Olympian and 2019 Pan Am Games Bronze medalist Luis Cabrera of Venezuela will be making his pro debut after he opted to bypass Tokyo 2020 and ink a long term deal with All Star Boxing. Cabrera is scheduled to debut at 6 rounds with an opponent to be determined.

Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr President of All Star Boxing, Inc stated, “We are excited to have 2 Olympians fighting on Boxeo Telemundo on the same night, one is from Cuba and the other from Venezuela, two very strong communities here in Miami.”.

Bomba Gonzalez vs Baby Juarez will be the main event.