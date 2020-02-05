Sad to report the passing of former WBA super lightweight champion Johnny “Bump City” Bumphus from cardiac arrest last Friday in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington. He was just 59. Bumphus was a member of the 1980 US Olympic team that boycotted the Moscow games. As a pro, he was 29-2 with 20 KOs, winning the vacant WBA belt on January 22, 1984, against Lorenzo Garcia in Atlantic City. He retired from the ring after challenging WBC/IBF welterweight champion Lloyd Honeyghan in 1987. RIP.