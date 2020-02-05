By Héctor Villarreal

Twenty four boxers scheduled to fight on Friday night in the WBA KO to Drugs Festival met the press at Hotel RIU Plaza Panama. Former two-time world champion Luis “El Nica” Concepción (38-8, 27 KOs) faces Colombian Rober Barrera (23-2, 13 KOs) in the main event disputing the WBA interim world flyweight title.

“I enjoy fighting especially when my opponent comes to war,” said Barrera who has an evident reach advantage over the local favorite.

“The words go away with the wind so I let you talk and I´ll make you pay for it on Friday night,” Concepcion answered.

TSP Boxing excecutive Roglio Espiño, the Panamanian who has promoted the most KO to Drugs cards, expressed his joy for being involved in the organiation of this event in which the sports comunity celebrate the 50th birthday of the Arena Roberto Duran.

“I feel an special conection with this Arena that was inaugurated on February 6th 1970, a few weeks before I was born. I promoted the last show on it before the remodeling, also promoted a world championship show for the re-opening and now I´m a part of the formula for this great celebration,” Espiño added.