After sitting out all of former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a word title shot in 2020 when he meets the USA’s Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO inter-continental super welterweight title on Saturday in Sheffield, England.



“It’s my time to prove why I am ‘The Special One’” proclaimed Brook at a public workout in She. “Why I belong where I belong. We’ll see on Saturday night what I’ve got. This is my chance to show everyone that I’m back, and I’m 100 percent mentally, physically, spiritually. This version of me has never been in the ring. I’m excited to see what I do.”

DeLuca stated, “He’s trying to get back to where he once was. That’s a hunger that I think is still in him. He has to get by me in order to do that. I’m not listening to the naysayers, I think I’m getting a really dangerous and strong Kell Brook.”