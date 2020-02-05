February 5, 2020
Boxing News

Brook vows to show why he’s special

After sitting out all of former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook (38-2, 26 KOs) will be aiming to shake off the ring rust and fire his name back into the mix for a word title shot in 2020 when he meets the USA’s Mark DeLuca (24-1, 13 KOs) for the vacant WBO inter-continental super welterweight title on Saturday in Sheffield, England.

Kbrook
Photo: Mark Robinson

“It’s my time to prove why I am ‘The Special One’” proclaimed Brook at a public workout in She. “Why I belong where I belong. We’ll see on Saturday night what I’ve got. This is my chance to show everyone that I’m back, and I’m 100 percent mentally, physically, spiritually. This version of me has never been in the ring. I’m excited to see what I do.”

DeLuca stated, “He’s trying to get back to where he once was. That’s a hunger that I think is still in him. He has to get by me in order to do that. I’m not listening to the naysayers, I think I’m getting a really dangerous and strong Kell Brook.”

Kevin Lerena set to defend IBO belt
Olympians added to Feb 21 Telemundo card

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Hope he does well. All he wants is to fight the big names. If he comes back and gets a title, hoping he gets a few lucrative fights. Forget Khan. Brook would wipe the floor with that glass jaw.

    Reply
    • >