Unbeaten cruisers in action Wednesday

22-year-old cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (13-0, 10 KOs) is scheduled to face Ben Kelleher (7-0-2, 4 KOs) Wednesday night in Australia for the IBF Pan Pacific Title over 10 rounds, as main support to Anthony Mundine Tommy Browne live on Fox Sports. Opetaia back in 2012, was the youngest boxer to be selected for the Olympics in Australian boxing history. Since turning professional he has secured the Australian and (WBC) OPBF Regional titles. In his last outing he secured the IBF’s world youth title in devastating fashion stopping undefeated American prospect Frankie Lopez in the first round.

Ben Kelleher will be the fourth undefeated opponent Opetaia has faced since turning professional. Ben himself is coming of a career-best performance having defeated New Zealand’s Nik Charalampous 16-1 in his last outing.

According to Opetaia’s Manager and promoter Michael Francis, this fight is a solid test for his charge as Kelleher will be applying pressure from the opening bell. Jai won’t have to go looking for Ben as he is likely to be in his face from the onset. He is the type of opponent who takes two-steps forwards when going backwards laughed Francis and he is genuinely tough. He didn’t need to be asked twice to take this fight so he is confident and both boxers have had plenty of time to prepare. Jai has had a good camp and has prepared for a gruelling fight, and while it will be fireworks from the opening bell I am confident he has Ben’s measure said Francis.

Matchmaker Stuart Duncan gave Kudos to both boxers willing to put their undefeated records on the line. Styles make fights and this one has crowd-pleaser written all over it.