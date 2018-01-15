Kovalev-Mikhalkin Ticket Alert

Tickets go on sale tomorrow at noon for the upcoming showdown between two-time Light Heavyweight World Champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev (31-2-1, 27 KOs) versus Igor Mikhalkin (21-1, 9 KOs) and WBA Light Heavyweight World Champion Dmitry Bivol (12-0, 10 KOs) versus Sullivan Barrera (21-1, 14 KOs), which takes place on Saturday, March 3 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tickets are priced from $50 to $300 and will be available through ticketmaster.com and the Madison Square Garden box office. If you want to grab the best seats NOW before they become available to the general public, use the presale code ME at www.ticketmaster.com and www.msg.com.