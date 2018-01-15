Tete-Narvaez kayoed by calf injury

A calf injury has forced Zolani Tete to postpone his scheduled February 10 WBO world bantamweight title defense against Omar Narvaez. Tete, 29, was due to defend his crown at London’s Copper Box Arena, but will now make his mandatory defense against the Argentinian at a later date in 2018. The Frank Warren-promoted show will go on as scheduled with Bradley Skeete, Anthony Yarde, Daniel Dubois and Zelfa Barrett seeing action in separate bouts.

“I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone my fight with Omar Narvaez.” Said Tete. “Unfortunately I picked up a calf injury that has severely hindered my training and the only option was to postpone the fight.

“I train as hard as I fight so there is always a risk of picking up injuries. World Championship defenses are incredibly tough and it is unsafe fighting when you are not fit. Narvaez is a two-weight world champion so it is vital that I am fully prepared for him.

“I am determined to put on another explosive performance for my UK fans when I face Narvaez. After I beat him the plan is to unify the bantamweight division against Ryan Burnett. It is a fight that the boxing world wants to see and I am hopeful that it will happen in 2018.”