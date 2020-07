Olas crushes Brown in two By Przemek Garczarczyk Unbeaten Polish cruiserweight Michal Olas (10-0, 9 KOs) scored a second round knockout over Kevin Brown (2-10, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the Venice Arena in Venice, Florida. The 30-year-old Olas dropped Brown three times in round two to win his U.S. debut. He is managed by former light heavyweight contender Andrzej Fonfara. JC Chavez Jr. suspended indefinitely Canelo vs. Quigley?

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.