WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman and Víctor Silva discussed various topics with the IBF lightweight champion Teofimo López. The conversation flipped back and forth between Spanish and English as they discussed his Olympic experience, his youth, his love for the country of his parents, Honduras and many more aspects. One of the most exciting moments came when Víctor Silva surprised Teofimo by connecting him on video call with Roy Jones Jr. Teofimo also gave us his opinion on the current status of boxing and commented that Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is without a doubt the best pound for pound fighter of today.

–