A new name has emerged in the Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes…WBC #14 middleweight Jason “El Animal” Quigley (18-1, 14 KOs).

“It’s a high possibility now,” Quigley told Sky Sports. “Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it’s all there. We’re just waiting now for the possibility. Of course, there are other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, ‘would I take the fight?’ 100 percent, I said ‘yes.'”

Canelo is expected to return in September against an opponent to be announced.