Odds have nudged slightly in the direction of WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) since our first look at the odds earlier this week. Gvozdyk was previously a narrow -125 favorite to defeat IBF champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) in their unification clash on Friday night at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

However, most online sportsbooks now list Gvozdyk between -130 and-137. There’s not a whole lot to choose between the fighters. Both are undefeated. No common opponents in the pros. Beterbiev defeated Gvozdyk ten years ago in the amateurs. Gvozdyk has stopped 10 of his last 11 opponents, while Beterbiev has stopped all 14 of his foes.

ESPN will televise Gvozdyk-Beterbiev in the States, a showdown that for fight aficionados, is as good or better any of the recent boxing pay-per-views. Oddly, no UK platform has picked up the fight.