WBO flyweight champion Elwin “Pulga” Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) will make his first defense on Thursday, October 24 in Indio, California, and will have a tough challenger in undefeated Filipino southpaw Edward “Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs).



“We went to Cuba to do our camp and we feel very good,” said Soto. “My trainer Agustín Pacheco applied some adjustments in my boxing and we feel very comfortable. I have no doubt of a victory to validate that it was not by chance that I was crowned as world champion. If Acosta wants a rematch, we’ll give it to him, but first things first.“

On the same card, the fighter Soto dethroned, Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs), will also return. He faces Raymond Tabugon (22-10-1, 11 KOs).