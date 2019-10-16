Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
October 16, 2019
Soto poised in front of first defense

WBO flyweight champion Elwin “Pulga” Soto (15-1, 11 KOs) will make his first defense on Thursday, October 24 in Indio, California, and will have a tough challenger in undefeated Filipino southpaw Edward “Heneral Fighting” Heno (14-0-5, 5 KOs).
Elwin Soto Champ
“We went to Cuba to do our camp and we feel very good,” said Soto. “My trainer Agustín Pacheco applied some adjustments in my boxing and we feel very comfortable. I have no doubt of a victory to validate that it was not by chance that I was crowned as world champion. If Acosta wants a rematch, we’ll give it to him, but first things first.“

On the same card, the fighter Soto dethroned, Angel “Tito” Acosta (20-2, 20 KOs), will also return. He faces Raymond Tabugon (22-10-1, 11 KOs).

