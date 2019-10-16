All Star Boxing’s Tuto Zabala Jr. brings Boxeo Telemundo to the sold out Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, on Friday as the network continues its 30th anniversary fall series.



The main event is the latest battle in the classic rivalry between Puerto Rico and Mexico as Buffalo-based Boricua Emmanuel “Pinky” Colon (16-1-1, 15 KOs) faces Richard “Dinamita” Zamora (19-3, 12 KOs) of Monterey, Mexico, for a WBO regional jr welterweight title. Colon has an impressive record and believes he’s ready to step up to face tougher opponents.

What does your debut on Telemundo mean to your career?

It means a lot to me. I have trained very hard for this fight. I feel it is my time. I will show the many viewers that I am a next-level fighter.

How are you feeling ahead of your Friday matchup with Richard Zamora?

I am feeling well prepared. I know that he has a good record and is going to bring the fight to me. It’s going to be a very good fight for the fans which is important.

What would winning your first title mean for your career at this moment?

It will open up doors for even better opportunities and is a major step towards making a better life for my family.

How was your preparation for this fight?

It was an excellent training camp. Four-time world champion Carlos “Sugar” De Leon was very instrumental in helping me get ready for this fight. I am going into this fight well prepared.

Puerto Rico has 3 fighters in your division holding major regional titles. Where do you see yourself amongst them?

This will be my first opportunity to fight for a title and I feel I am ready to win a title. With regards to my countrymen, I personally feel that I am on their level and on Friday I will show this.

Are you open to fighting any of them?

That would be up to the promoters. They would have to discuss it and if it makes sense for everybody sure why not?

Who was the boxer your most looked up to when you were growing up?

Without a doubt, it was Felix Trinidad. He was a hero to many of us. I can still remember when he lost to Bernard Hopkins how sad it was for many of us.

Who are you dedicating Friday’s fight to?

I have to thank God first for his help and this opportunity. I am dedicating this fight to my wife, my parents, all of my family and friends, Puerto Rico, and Buffalo.

How does it feel to be fighting in your second home of Buffalo?

I am very proud to be fighting here. The city has embraced me since I arrived in 2012. I fought for the golden gloves here. It is an honor for me to represent the city.

What type of fight should fans expect?

I am going to fight intelligent but this is going to be a very exciting fight. You’re going to see the best of me. I can tell you that I am made for this kind of fight. I have been waiting for years for this moment and on Friday I will show this.

# # #

In the co-main event, Wilfredo “BravoVega” Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Dunkirk, New York, suburb 45 minutes from Buffalo takes on Adrian Martinez (3-2, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico.

Rounding out the undercard are Buffalo residents Gerffred Ngayot taking on Edward Hatler, Alex Castellano vs. Alonzo Davis, Charles Garner vs. Angel Cotto, Ayanna Tramont vs. Ashlee Futrell and Danny De Jesus vs. Jonathan Smith.

The Colon-Zamora main event will be televised LIVE on the Telemundo Network, 11:35pm Check your local listings.