As their home countries wage war against each other, neither Ukrainian WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) or Russian IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) is focused not on his opponent’s nationality. Instead, both fighters choose to focus on the man they will meet in the center of the ring at Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Friday. The winner will leave the ring as unified WBC/IBF world champion.
The hostilities between their home countries isn’t a topic that either Gvozdyk or Beterbiev is anxious to discuss.
“I’m just an athlete,” says Gvozdyk. “I don’t want to make any parallels to the fight. I am living in California, he is living in Montreal. I just don’t know anything about it.”
Beterbiev commented, “Any war is bad for people, but I really don’t want to talk about it. It’s far from me in Canada.”
The only time I saw any kind of nastiness in the ring between a Russian and Ukranian was when Kovalev knocked out that African-Ukranian fighter, and who is to know if that was because of nationalities, considering Kovalev’s behavior at the time. When Usyk and Klitschko went to fight the two Russian fighters they did in Russia, they seemed to not be met with ill will by the fans, and basically scored shutouts in there wins.