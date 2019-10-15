As their home countries wage war against each other, neither Ukrainian WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (17-0, 14 KOs) or Russian IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (14-0, 14 KOs) is focused not on his opponent’s nationality. Instead, both fighters choose to focus on the man they will meet in the center of the ring at Temple University’s Liacouras Center on Friday. The winner will leave the ring as unified WBC/IBF world champion.

The hostilities between their home countries isn’t a topic that either Gvozdyk or Beterbiev is anxious to discuss.

“I’m just an athlete,” says Gvozdyk. “I don’t want to make any parallels to the fight. I am living in California, he is living in Montreal. I just don’t know anything about it.”

Beterbiev commented, “Any war is bad for people, but I really don’t want to talk about it. It’s far from me in Canada.”