Lewis Benson will now take part in the super lightweight edition of the Golden Contract tournament at London’s York Hall on November 22. Benson (12-2, 2 KOs) stepped in following the withdrawal of Akeem Ennis Brown, who opted to instead bid for the British and Commonwealth titles.

The super lightweight edition of the tournament follows the featherweight quarter-finals that took place earlier this month and includes Benson, Tyrone McKenna, Ohara Davies, Zhankosh Turarov, Darren Surtees, Anthony Yigit, Mohamed Mimoune and Logan Yoon.

The winner of each division will land a two-year, five-fight deal with a major promoter that guarantees six-figure purses for every fight along with global exposure. The tournament airs live on Sky Sports in the UK and on ESPN+ in the US.