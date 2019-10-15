Six boxers with a combined overall record of 65-1 will make their ShoBox: The New Generation debuts on Friday, November 15 live on SHOWTIME from WinnaVegas Casino in Sloan, Iowa.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Erik Vega Ortiz (16-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will face 2016 Olympian and decorated amateur Alberto Palmetta (12-1, 8 KOs) of Argentina in the 10-round main event. Marcos Escudero (10-0, 9 KOs), also of Argentina, will take on Houston’s Joseph George (9-0, 6 KOs) in the 10-round light heavyweight co-featured bout. In the opener, Uruguayan knockout artist Amilcar Vidal (9-0, 8 KOs) will fight for the first time in the U.S. when he meets Zach Prieto (9-0, 7 KOs) of El Paso, Texas, in an eight-round middleweight bout.

The event is promoted by Sampson Boxing in association with Paco Presents.